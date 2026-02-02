Grammys 2026: Again, South Africa’s Tyla outshines Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr in African music category

South African pop star, Tyla, has once again stamped her authority on the global music stage after winning the Best African Music Performance award at the 2026 Grammy Awards, defeating Nigeria’s biggest exports — Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr and Wizkid — in a fiercely contested category.

Tyla secured the honour with her viral record, “Push 2 Start,” ahead of Burna Boy’s “Love,” Davido and Omah Lay’s collaboration “With You,” Ayra Starr and Wizkid’s “Gimme Dat,” as well as Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin’s “Hope & Love.” The category, introduced to spotlight African creativity, continues to draw global attention as Afrobeats and African pop gain mainstream appeal worldwide.

The victory extends Tyla’s fast-rising dominance in international award circles and highlights South Africa’s growing footprint in the African and global music ecosystem.

For Nigeria, however, the night ended in disappointment. Despite heavy nominations across top categories, no Nigerian artiste returned home with a Grammy trophy in 2026. Established stars such as Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr and Wizkid all fell short, marking one of the rare years Africa’s most influential music nation failed to record a win at the Grammys.

Burna Boy also suffered a setback in the Best Global Music Album category, where his project, “No Sign of Weakness,” lost out to Brazilian legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia, whose collaborative live album, “Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo,” claimed the prize.

Tyla’s latest Grammy moment carries historical weight. She is now a two-time winner of the Best African Music Performance category, having first made history in 2024 with her smash hit, “Water,” which earned her the title of the category’s inaugural recipient. Her repeat success signals consistency, global acceptance and the widening space for African female stars in the international music market.

With chart-topping singles and a growing international fan base, Tyla’s rise reflects a broader shift in how African music is consumed and celebrated worldwide. As Afrobeats, Amapiano and African pop continue to dominate playlists across Europe and the United States, competition among African stars at the Grammys is becoming tighter, signalling a new era for the continent’s sound on the world stage.