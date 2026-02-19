Full List: Categories of immigrant workers needed in Canada in 2026

The Canada federal government has announced new priorities for permanent residence under the Express Entry system in 2026.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab revealed that three new occupational categories will be prioritized: researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience, transport occupations, and skilled military personnel.

The minimum work experience requirement for all categories has been increased to one year, up from six months, though the experience does not need to be continuous. Eligible work must have been gained within the past three years.

Under Express Entry, foreign nationals in eligible occupations have a higher chance of receiving invitations to apply for permanent residence through category-based selection (CBS). Since April 2024, CBS has been the only pathway for candidates without Canadian work experience or provincial nominations, with non-CBS draws now conducted only under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

Diab emphasized that these changes support Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy, part of the nation-building economic program led by Mark Carney. She also stressed that asylum claims should not be used as a backdoor to immigration and reminded visitors for the FIFA World Cup 2026 that standard entry requirements will apply.

Canada 2026 Express Entry: Priority Occupational Categories and Eligible Jobs

1. Senior Managers with Canadian Experience

2. Researchers with Canadian Work Experience

Occupation 2021 NOC Code Post-secondary teaching and research assistants 41201 University professors and lecturers 41200

3. Skilled Military Recruits

Occupation 2021 NOC Code Operations members of the Canadian Armed Forces 43204 Specialized members of the Canadian Armed Forces 42102 Commissioned officers of the Canadian Armed Forces 40042

Additional Requirements for Military Category:

At least 10 years of continuous service in a recognized foreign military

Full-time Canadian Armed Forces job offer for at least 3 years

Post-secondary credential of 2 years or more

4. Transport Occupations

Occupation 2021 NOC Code Air pilots, flight engineers, and flying instructors 72600 Automotive service technicians, truck and bus mechanics, and mechanical repairers 72410 Aircraft mechanics and aircraft inspectors 72404 Aircraft instrument, electrical, and avionics mechanics, technicians, and inspectors 22313

The first Express Entry draw for physicians with Canadian work experience, introduced in December 2025, will also take place this week. The government will continue prioritizing candidates in French language proficiency, healthcare, social services, and trades, while the agriculture and agri-food category has been retired.

Express Entry remains Canada’s main system for selecting permanent residents. Candidates are scored through the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) based on work experience, education, language proficiency, and age. Foreign spouses’ Canadian work experience, education, and language skills also factor into CRS scores.

Since its creation in May 2023, Express Entry category-based selection has undergone several updates, with categories added, retired, or revised, including STEM, education, and trade occupations. Historical data show more than 144,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) have been issued through category-based selection since inception.

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