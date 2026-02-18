Researchers, mechanics among foreign workers needed in Canada [Full List]

Canada is updating its immigration system to support sustainable growth and strengthen the economy, the federal government said on Tuesday.

The focus is on attracting highly skilled workers through the International Talent Attraction Strategy.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Lena Metlege Diab, introduced new 2026 categories under the Express Entry system.

These will target foreign medical doctors with Canadian experience, researchers, senior managers, and skilled military personnel.

There are also new streams for pilots, aircraft mechanics, and inspectors.

Existing categories for French-speaking workers and skilled trades like carpentry, plumbing, and machining will continue. Health care roles, including nurses, dentists, pharmacists, and psychologists, remain in demand.

“Canada’s future depends on a workforce ready for a changing economy. Express Entry now focuses on the skills our communities need,” said Minister Metlege Diab.

Immigration accounts for nearly all of Canada’s labour force growth.

The first draw for foreign medical doctors is planned in the coming days, with ongoing draws for other skilled workers through early 2026. These changes aim to bring in top talent and strengthen critical sectors like health care, defence, and research.

Vanguard News