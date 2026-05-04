CFAO Mobility reaffirms commitment to growth, innovations at 2026 Open Day

By Theodore Opara

*Gives brand-new BYD Seagull to lucky guest

The Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Nigeria, Mr Denis Martin, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to growth, innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction amid evolving market conditions. He made this known during the 2026 CFAO Mobility Open Day held at Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Open Day, which was attended by auto enthusiasts and industry stakeholders, featured the various brands distributed by CFAO Mobility in Nigeria, including Toyota, BYD, Mitsubishi Motors, Suzuki, Yamaha, Fuso, JCB, Howo, King Long, Toyota Material Handling, TechKing Tyres, Winpart, and Auto Fast.

CFAO Mobility also used the event to give away a brand-new BYD Seagull during its VIP evening cocktail for key customers.

Speaking at the event, Martin noted that the Open Day, now in its second edition, reflects the company’s steady progress and continuous improvement. “We held the first edition a year ago, and now we’re hosting the second. It’s clear we’ve made significant improvements, which is very encouraging,” he said.

He acknowledged the volatility in the global economic and mobility landscape, emphasizing the need for adaptability. According to him, CFAO Mobility’s diverse portfolio of 14 brands positions the company to respond effectively to shifting market trends, regulatory changes, and evolving customer preferences in Nigeria.

Despite ongoing challenges, he expressed optimism about the sector’s prospects. “There is a lot of volatility, but there are also opportunities to grow and innovate,” he stated.

Highlighting why customers should choose CFAO Mobility, Martin stressed the company’s strong customer-centric philosophy, explaining that every decision and service offering is designed to deliver value, with particular emphasis on after-sales support. “It’s not only about selling a car. What is important is keeping it running throughout its lifespan,” he said.

The Managing Director also pointed out that the company’s extensive portfolio is known for reliability and high performance. Backed by a presence in 38 African countries and ownership by Toyota Tsusho Corporation, CFAO Mobility boasts one of the continent’s largest distribution networks.

Looking ahead, Martin disclosed plans to introduce new models across its brand lineup.

Beyond expansion, he emphasized the importance of sustainability, highlighting efforts to introduce fuel-efficient engine technologies and reduce carbon emissions. He noted that Japanese brands continue to lead in low-consumption engines.

He added that CFAO Mobility is investing in solar energy solutions across its facilities and has expanded into cleaner alternatives such as electric vehicles and compressed natural gas (CNG) options for trucks and buses.

Mr. Martin also underscored the importance of an enabling environment, including considerations around duty to support the adoption of hybrid vehicles, noting that hybrids remain among the most effective technologies for reducing carbon emissions globally. He concluded by reiterating CFAO Mobility’s mission to deliver safer and greener mobility solutions while maintaining sustainable growth in Nigeria’s dynamic automotive sector.

With over 120 years of presence in Nigeria, CFAO remains a key player across the mobility and healthcare sectors.