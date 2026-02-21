FCTDecides: We took FCT polls like national election – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has stated that its intensive preparation for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Area Council elections mirrored the scale of a national contest, leaving no room for the opposition to contest the eventual outcome.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Secretary of the APC Campaign Council, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, declared that the party’s victory would be a result of hard work and a “popular campaign” driven by the administration’s infrastructure record.

Representing Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who chairs the 138-member APC FCT Campaign Council, Kalu alongside the Minister of State in the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmood and other members of the council conducted an extensive observation tour across the capital.

The delegation visited key locations, including the Presidential Villa Polling Unit, the Agura Hotel axis, and the Garki village polling unit of the APC AMAC candidate Christopher Maikalangu.

Addressing the media at the APC Situation Room domiciled in the Kwara Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Kalu expressed confidence that the party’s sophisticated feedback structure, which monitored over 2,000 polling units, demonstrated a deep commitment to democratic accountability.

“We didn’t take it like it is just a municipal or council election. We took it like it is a national election, with all structures in place as a serious-minded party. Because our infrastructure campaigned for us, I don’t think if we win today, anybody will have anything to complain about, because we have really worked hard,” he declared.

The council lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for what it described as early logistics deployment and the professionalism of its ad-hoc staff.

Kalu noted that materials and personnel, including well-tutored youth corps members, were present on time at all visited units. He further observed that the transmission of results via the IReV portal was being handled in strict accordance with the Electoral Act, ensuring a transparent process for all participating political parties.

“Irrespective of their party, they acknowledged that they were giving fair treatment. If this is how the whole election in Nigeria is going to take place, then there is hope for the electorate,” he said.

While praising the security agencies for maintaining a peaceful environment, Kalu admitted concerns over the level of voter apathy observed in several urban areas. He urged Nigerians to embrace “participatory democracy” rather than distancing themselves from the process.

The deputy speaker emphasised that the growth of democracy depends on citizens speaking through their votes rather than only criticising the government after the fact.