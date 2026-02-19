FCT polls: Wike declares Friday work-free day

Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared Friday a work-free day ahead of Saturday’s FCT area councils’ election.

Wike, who disclosed this in a special broadcast on Thursday, also restricted movement from 8:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

He explained that the work-free day was approved by President Bola Tinubu to enable movement of residents to their various communities to participate in the elections.

He equally said that Tinubu also approved the restriction of movement within the FCT from 8:00 p.m. on Friday to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“Consequently, all security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive,” he said.

He urged residents of the FCT to come out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice.

“On Saturday, Feb. 21, we will all have a crucial opportunity to shape the future of our great FCT.

“The election of either new or returning Chairmen and Councillors for the six Area Councils is a momentous occasion, and I urge you to come out in your numbers to exercise your right to vote.

“I urge you to go to the polls with a sense of purpose and responsibility.

“As we exercise our democratic right, let us do so in an orderly and lawful manner. Let us respect the rules, respect each other, and respect the outcome of the election.

“We must show the world that we are a mature and responsible electorate, capable of conducting ourselves with dignity and decorum,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that the election would facilitate the emergence of quality leaders that would contribute meaningfully to the development, peace and prosperity in the FCT.

“Together, let us build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our territory,” he urged.

(NAN)