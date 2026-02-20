Drivers operating under influence of substances’ll be prosecuted — Lagos govt

Gov Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Government has warned truck and cargo vehicle owners, who allow their drivers to operate under the influence of hard substances, would face serious consequences, including prosecution if caught.



This is coming as about 1,000 officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Lagos State Sector Command, have benefited from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s free eye care initiative as part of a sustained effort to enhance the operational fitness and welfare of security personnel across the State.



The exercise, organised by the State Ministry of Transportation, in collaboration with the NDLEA Lagos State Command, was held at the Agency’s Area Strategic Command in Festac, Lagos, and marks the latest in a series of initiatives that previously covered truck drivers and police officers.



Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation and Logistics, Hassan Adekoya, speaking at the event, said the initiative was part of broader plans to rid Lagos roads of impaired drivers and enforce stricter standards of fitness among those entrusted with public safety.

Adekoya, reiterated the State Government’s commitment to law and order within the transportation sector, adding that the transport ministry would intensify enforcement measures against substance abuse among drivers operating under social contracts in the state.



“It is no longer tolerated for any individual on social contract to drive while under the influence of substances in Lagos State. Mr. Governor has approved the sensitisation and fitness vision training for NDLEA because we will be embarking on enforcement any moment from now.”

He warned that truck and cargo vehicle owners who allow their drivers to operate under the influence of substances would face serious consequences, including prosecution.

“Whoever is found driving on our roads while under the influence shall be taken to court by the NDLEA. This is to protect lives, property and government infrastructure,” he added.

Also, Commander, NDLEA Lagos State Strategic Command, Assistant Commander General of Narcotics, ACGN, Abubakar Wali, described the initiative as unprecedented, noting that it built on an earlier exercise that had already covered 10,000 commercial truck drivers.

“Ranging from the 10,000 truck drivers that they have done eye screening for, giving them free glasses and drug testing, integrity tests and now they are extending this to the NDLEA personnel. This is the first of its kind,” Wali stated.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Ministry of Transportation, adding that; “We are always ready to partner with our stakeholders. The collaboration will encourage officers to do more in the fight against substance abuse.”

Beneficiaries at the event spoke warmly of the experience. Commander of Narcotics and Area Commander, NDLEA Seme-Special Area Command, Commander Ojoko Rita, said the quality and speed of the screening surpassed her expectations.

“When we came here, what I saw baffled me, the screening, the testing of my eyes, everything went well and it was swift. With the glass they gave me, I can see very well now, unlike before when I struggled. Now I see everything clearly,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd), and ACGN Wali, for making the exercise possible.

Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Mr. Nelson Ogwu, who is attached to the Seme-Special Area Command, also commended the Lagos State Command for the gesture, saying the new glasses were “even better than the ones we used before.”

Ogwu, therefore, called on the state government to sustain the initiative.

The free eye care initiative forms part of the broader health and safety interventions of the Lagos State Government aimed at supporting essential service providers and strengthening public safety across the state.