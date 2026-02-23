Congresses: Zamfara APC ward, LGA executives emerge by consensus

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has conducted ward and Local Government congresses across the 147 political wards and 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Party executives produced during the exercise emerged through consensus in what observers described as a well-coordinated process.

Addressing newsmen in Gusau on Sunday, the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Barrister Babande Babakura Imam, said the exercise was conducted successfully and peacefully.

Imam noted that both ward and LGA congresses recorded impressive turnout of party stakeholders and members across the state.

“All the party ward and LGA executives produced by the congresses emerged through sincere consensus and affirmation.



The congresses were monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, party officials from the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, and state APC representatives,” Imam said.

Also speaking, the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, described the successful exercise as a welcome development.

Danfulani commended the committee for adhering strictly to party guidelines in overseeing the conduct of the congresses across the state.

“As we all know, the progressive party is committed to transparency and an inclusive process.

This successful congress will enhance and strengthen unity and internal harmony in the party,” he said.

The party chairman expressed optimism that the APC remains united ahead of future electoral contests in the state, following the emergence of new executives.

“This is an indication that the party will reclaim the stolen mandates in the state by the PDP in the upcoming 2027 general elections.



In Zamfara, the APC leadership remains committed to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and all party candidates in the 2027 general elections,” Danfulani added.

He also expressed satisfaction with the level of participation by members and the orderly conduct of the exercise across the state.