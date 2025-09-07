Delta SA’s death: Autopsy report exonerates me from alleged killing of my wife — Love

By Gabriel Ewepu

Husband of Mrs Shimite Love, the late Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Trade and Export, Dr David Love, yesterday, said autopsy reports have exonerated him from accusations of killing his wife.

On April 21, 2025, reports emerged that Shimite died under troubling circumstances, suggesting that she might have been poisoned.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Love lamented that he was wrongly accused of assaulting, poisoning and strangulating his wife, revealing that on April 18, 2025, the wife complained of chest and stomach pains that she experienced sometime in 2024.

According to him, because Shimite did not want to be in the hospital, a pharmacist treated her at home from April 19, 2025, and monitored her condition for two days. Still, unfortunately, in the early hours of April 21, 2025, her health deteriorated.

He stated that she woke up around 2 a.m. asking for water, “then later became restless and started vomiting. With the help of security personnel and neighbours, we rushed her to the hospital, and around 4 am, the doctor told me my wife had passed on.

“When the pathologist did the test, he said it was a high rate of hypertension for over a decade plus and the rest.

The entire extended family of my precious late wife should stop the calumny and defamation as well as their different methods to hoodwink the public about the death of my precious wife, Shimite Love, as the autopsy and toxicology results has cleared all the wrong narratives and propaganda they put out. My wife was illegally buried without my consent or approval, despite the fact that that we ensured the copies of the autopsy results with toxicology results.”

He also urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to instruct the Monitoring Unit of IGP to release his late wife’s phone, while pleading with the Delta State government to ensure that his four-year-old daughter, Sheila Love, was released to him by his in-laws.

He said: “Even when my lawyers have applied twice for the release of the phone.”