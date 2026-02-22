Abia 2027: APC declared most formidable party — Deputy Speaker Kalu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is the most formidable political party in Abia State ahead of the 2027 general elections, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Ben Kalu, has said.

Speaking after a strategic stakeholders’ meeting of the Abia APC, which was chaired by National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Kalu said the party has been repositioned and stakeholders united for greater electoral success.

“I sincerely appreciate our National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, for his leadership and commitment to strengthening the unity, growth, and stability of the APC, not just in Abia State but across the nation,” Kalu said. “Over the past few days, leaders and stakeholders of our great party in Abia State have engaged in strategic deliberations, examining our structures and charting a clear, coordinated path forward. These discussions have strengthened our collective resolve to reposition the party for cohesion and electoral success.”

The meeting, attended by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) including the National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru; Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Emma Eneukwu; National Vice Chairman, South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu; and National Welfare Secretary, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, also brought together prominent APC leaders from Abia State. These included Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha; former senators, former speakers of the Abia State House of Assembly, and other distinguished stakeholders.

Kalu revealed that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whose two younger brothers, Nnanna and Mascot Kalu, were present, had called in to reassure the caucus of his support.

He emphasized that the party’s focus is now on eliminating internal divisions and building a united front anchored on discipline, inclusion, and purpose. “We ran to the national chairman because we know he has the capacity to resolve conflicts. He has not failed us. There is no faction in Abia State. Everybody is happy. Everybody is going to be accommodated, and we trust his judgment,” Kalu said.

The APC national chairman, Prof. Yilwatda, confirmed that all outstanding issues in the state caucus have been resolved, promising a rancour-free party congress. “We met with all caucus members after a little friction during the Congress and, to the glory of all, the stakeholders have come together and unanimously agreed on far-reaching decisions. I am sure this will ensure smooth and peaceful elections,” he said.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha, also affirmed that all discrepancies in the party have been settled amicably, reinforcing the message of unity ahead of the 2027 elections.

The stakeholders’ meeting signals a consolidated APC in Abia, positioning the party as a dominant force in the state’s forthcoming electoral contests.