2027: Uzodinma vows to deliver Abia for Tinubu, APC

. Inaugurates Renewed Hope Ambassadors

By Steve Oko

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has vowed to deliver Abia State for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Uzodinma, who is Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors – President Tinubu’s main political structure – made the pledge Friday in Umuahia while inaugurating coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Abia State.

The Imo State Governor, who was represented at the event by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said President Tinubu had made far-reaching impacts across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He argued that Tinubu deserves a second term to consolidate his transformative agenda.

“This inauguration marks our collective commitment to ensuring that Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda reaches every household and every community across Nigeria,” Uzodinma said.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda was not a campaign slogan but a solemn promise to Nigerians who had suffered years of unfulfilled expectations and economic stagnation.

“When the President unveiled this agenda, it was not campaign rhetoric; it was a sacred promise to restore hope to millions of Nigerians,” he added.

Uzodinma’s representative said that as a serving minister, she had witnessed firsthand the tireless efforts of the Tinubu administration in translating promises into concrete action.

“I have seen how this government is protecting workers’ rights, promoting fair wages, strengthening workplace safety, and expanding employment opportunities across key sectors of the economy,” Onyejeocha said.

Stressing that policies formulated in Abuja can only achieve meaningful impact when they are driven at the grassroots level, she charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to immediately swing into action.

“Today, you are being commissioned as ambassadors of hope, agents of transformation, and the critical bridge between government and the people,” she said.

“I urge you to give your full support, dedication, and commitment to this mandate so that together we can deliver lasting change and renewed confidence in governance.”

Earlier, the Abia State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors and former Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh, said the group’s primary mandate was to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu and all APC candidates in Abia State and across the South-East in 2027.

“We have the mandate to re-elect President Tinubu—not just in Abia but across the entire South-East,” Ikoh declared.

Explaining why the President deserves a second term, Ikoh said Tinubu had distinguished himself in governance, particularly in economic recovery and infrastructural transformation.

“Nigeria has moved from consumption to production. The naira has stabilised against the dollar. States now receive more funds, and it is only right that we reciprocate this by renewing his mandate in 2027,” the former minister said.

Ikoh, who is among the leading aspirants for the APC governorship ticket in Abia, urged members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to take the campaign to the grassroots, describing the task of delivering Abia to the APC in 2027 as non-negotiable.

In her remarks, former Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, said the growing influx of politicians from other parties into the APC was a clear sign of the party’s rising popularity in the state.

While recalling the APC’s poor performance in Abia during the 2023 elections, Nwogu said the current momentum indicated that the party was well-positioned to win the state in 2027.

“There is now a massive influx into the APC. We have become a big family, and that means we will win from top to bottom,” she said.

She added that President Tinubu had introduced bold economic policies that are already yielding results, describing the Renewed Hope Ambassadors as critical game-changers in the political re-awakening of Abia.

Nwogu, a two-term senator and 2027 aspirant, said Abia must return to mainstream national politics and be represented by experienced lawmakers rather than political novices.

Speaking also, former Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, said the APC remains the party to beat in Abia ahead of the 2027 polls.

According to him, other parties in the state lack the structure and strength to challenge the APC.

“The PDP is completely dead, the ruling LP is weak, and the ADC is not yet a party. APC will take over Abia in 2027,” Ikonne boasted.

He accused the Alex Otti-led administration of running an expensive government and insisted that Abia would fare better under APC leadership.

In their separate remarks, former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Christopher Enweremadu; APC chieftain, Ambassador E. O. Philips; and former APC State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ben Godson, said the party’s resolve to capture Abia in 2027 was firm and irreversible.

They argued that Abia stands to benefit more by aligning with the ruling party at the centre.

“APC will take over Abia in 2027. Most PDP stalwarts and all strong politicians in the state are now in APC,” Philips said, while Enweremadu vowed that the APC flag would fly in Abia Government House.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ Abia State Secretariat along Winners’ Road, Umuahia, by Onyejeocha, on behalf of Governor Uzodinma.