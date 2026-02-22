2027: Group mobilises polling unit volunteers to campaign for Igbo Presidency

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Igbo Presidency Project (IPP) has announced plans to mobilise 10 volunteers per polling unit nationwide to campaign for the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in the 2027 general elections.

National Coordinator of IPP, Prince Chinedu Nsofor, made the disclosure during the unveiling of the initiative, stating that supporting an Igbo president would help redress what he described as longstanding imbalance and marginalisation of the South-East region.

According to Nsofor, the Igbo have made significant sacrifices toward Nigeria’s unity and development but have continued to face neglect. He noted that the project would embark on extensive grassroots mobilisation to actualise its objective.

“The demand for an Igbo president is not a plea for favour, but a legitimate call for justice, equity, and national stability. Nigeria cannot continue to thrive while one of its most nation-building peoples remains shut out of the highest office,” he said.

He added that the initiative seeks to promote inclusive leadership and strengthen national cohesion, stressing that the campaign would be pursued through peaceful, constitutional, and democratic means.

Nsofor argued that the call for an Igbo presidency should be viewed beyond ethnic sentiment, describing it as a national necessity rooted in Nigeria’s history, shared sacrifices, and the principles of equity required for stable federations.

He highlighted the Igbo’s contributions across sectors such as agriculture, commerce, industry, education, healthcare, sports, and civic life, noting their widespread presence and integration across the country.

The IPP coordinator also pointed to the Igbo tradition of inter-ethnic coexistence and social integration, citing historical examples to illustrate what he described as a longstanding culture of national belonging.

He further emphasised the role of Igbo entrepreneurs and professionals in driving Nigeria’s internal trade and industrial growth, attributing this to a republican tradition that values decentralised governance, merit-based advancement, and competitive excellence.

The group said its mobilisation strategy aims to build nationwide support through grassroots engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.