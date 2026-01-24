NNPP to Gov Yusuf: ‘You’re betrayer of sacred trust’

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has taken a swipe at Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State following his final resignation from the party, describing the action as a cold betrayal of a sacred trust.

Read Also: Kano Gov. Yusuf dumps NNPP

In a statement signed on Saturday by the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the party described Yusuf’s assertion of an irredeemable crisis in the party as therefore baseless and an afterthought.

Recall that Governor Yusuf of Kano State had on Friday finally resigned from the NNPP and is expected to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

He said the governor, in a letter addressed to the NNPP chairperson of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Gwale Local Government Area, officially communicated his decision to withdraw from the party, effective 23 January.

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Friday, 23rd,January 2026″, Mr Bature quoted his principal saying.

NNPP’s statement read, “It is with profound anguish and deep disappointment that we received the news of the resignation and defection of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“We deeply regret that Governor Abba, a man entrusted by the people of Kano State on the strength of his decades of unwavering loyalty and dedicated service to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has now chosen to betray that sacred trust. By this action, he risks returning the state to the very forces that have long opposed its progress and the aspirations of its people.

“It is noteworthy that our party, the NNPP had recently conducted congresses for its leadership from the ward to the national convention, held on 20th December 2025, which the governor himself was present, and INEC had supervised.

“The party had also participated and won in two supplementary elections for Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa constituency, respectively held in August 2025, about three months ago. The assertion he made of an irredeemable crisis in the party is therefore baseless and an afterthought.

“This is not the first time such a betrayal has occurred in the political history of Kano. In the early 1980s, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi defected from the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP), taking with him the vast majority of elected officials—including nearly all local government chairmen and councillors, 120 out of 126 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, and most Kano representatives in the National Assembly.

“Yet, the electorate delivered a resounding verdict: In the 1983 gubernatorial election, Rimi was humiliatingly defeated by Mallam Aliyu Sabo Bakin Zuwo of the PRP, finishing second. Even more telling, of the 120 state assembly members who joined Rimi’s defection, only one was re-elected— an outcome that should serve as a sobering lesson to any politician contemplating the path of disloyalty.

“While this development is deeply disturbing and painful for all who have invested in the Kwankwasiyya vision, we urge the 1,019,602 people that cast their votes for his election, as well as the good people of Kano State and Nigeria to remain calm, patient, and restrained. Let us not descend into acrimony or division.

“History has consistently shown that those who trade loyalty for expediency, and honour for deceit, rarely escape the judgment of the people. The truth endures, and the loyalty of Kano’s masses to principled leadership will ultimately prevail.”

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