Kano Gov. Yusuf dumps NNPP

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has formally resigned his membership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing deepening internal crises within the party and the need to protect the broader interest of the people of Kano State.

The governor conveyed his decision in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the NNPP in Diso–Chiranchi Ward, Gwale Local Government Area, stating that his resignation takes effect from Sunday, January 25, 2026.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to the party for the support and platform it provided him.

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Sunday, 25 January 2026,” the letter read.

The governor thanked the NNPP leadership and members for their backing throughout his political engagement with the party.

“I remain sincerely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the party, its leadership, and members across Kano State to be part of its political journey since 2022, as well as the support, goodwill, and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party.”

Governor Yusuf attributed his decision to persistent internal disputes and legal challenges that have continued to unsettle the party at both state and national levels.

“In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination.”

According to him, these disagreements have weakened cohesion within the party and widened divisions among members.

“The growing disenfranchisement among party members has created deep divisions within the party structure, resulting in cracks that appear increasingly irreconcilable and have generated uncertainty at both state and national levels.”

He stressed that the decision followed careful reflection and was guided strictly by public interest considerations.

“After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State.”

Governor Yusuf added that the move was taken in good faith and without bitterness.

“This decision is taken in good faith, without any ill will, and with a continued commitment to peace, unity, and the progress of Kano State.”

Alongside the governor, 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives, and 44 local government chairmen are also resigning from the NNPP.

The resignation letter was acknowledged by the party’s Secretary in Diso–Chiranchi Ward, Hon. Kabiru Zubairu, who commended the governor for his achievements in infrastructure, urban renewal, health, education, and economic empowerment.

“I wish to concur with His Excellency on the lingering crisis in our party. Though we are trying our best to contain it, we have no option than to accept the resignation of one of the most performing governors produced by the NNPP,” he said.