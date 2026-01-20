Works Ministry explains N500m training and equipment budget for artisans

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works has provided clarity on the proposed expenditure of over N500 million in its 2026 Appropriation Bill, explaining that the funds are intended for the training of artisans and the provision of equipment such as grinding machines, motorcycles, and mini-vans.

Mohammed Ahmed, Director of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry, told Vanguard in Abuja that the ministry runs a vocational training school where artisans acquire essential skills. He said the ministry collaborates with members of the National Assembly to leverage these services for Nigerians.

“The Management and Engineering Services Directorate oversees this aspect of our operations. Each proposal varies based on the needs of different constituencies. Members of the National Assembly, being closest to their communities, identify projects that address specific local priorities,” Ahmed explained.

He cited an example of N84 million allocated for the completion of a student hostel block at the Electrical/Mechanical Training School in Ijora and highlighted ongoing empowerment initiatives as part of the ministry’s community engagement.

The budget details, uploaded on the Budget Office website, show allocations across multiple states and constituencies:

N35 million for the supply of grinding machines to women in Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency (South South).

N35 million for training and empowerment of women in hairdressing, makeup, and soap making in Mikang/Shandam/Quampan Federal Constituency, Plateau State (North Central).

N70 million for training and equipping youths, women, and retirees in Inyamaltu/Deba, Gombe State (North East).

N70 million for the supply of mini pick-up vans, shuttle buses, and motorcycles to constituents in Abakaliki Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State (South East).

Proposals also include youth sensitization and empowerment programs against drug abuse in Zamfara State (North West), among other initiatives.

Ahmed emphasized that these programs are part of the ministry’s broader effort to empower citizens with vocational skills, strengthen livelihoods, and enhance community development nationwide.