Wizkid vs Seun Kuti: Feud over Fela’s legacy gets messy

*Charly Boy, Baba Fyro slam singer for claiming to be bigger than Afrobeat legend

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The ongoing feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti over Fela Kuti’s legacy is getting intense, with Wizkid saying he’s bigger than Afrobeat legend, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerian musicians and music enthusiasts. Seun Kuti, Fela’s son, had criticized Wizkid’s fans for comparing the two, saying Fela’s influence goes beyond commercial success.

He embarked on a seven-day Instagram live session to drag Wizkid’s fans, citing Fela’s activism against corrupt leaders and other achievements as a unique level of respect. Wizkid fired back, saying he’s “bigger than Fela” and questioning Seun’s inheritance of his father’s greatness.

“I’m bigger than your dad! What have you done?”, Wizkid asked Seun. In another post on X, he called Seun a “fool” , implying he’s more successful than Fela.

The feud has sparked debate among fans and music enthusiasts, with some defending Wizkid’s right to reply and others saying Seun is right to protect his father’s legacy.

In her response, Yeni Kuti, Fela’s daughter, said she loves Wizkid and doesn’t want to see the feud escalate. Others, like Shehu Sani and Daddy Freeze, argue that Fela’s legacy can’t be compared to Wizkid’s, citing Fela’s activism and impact on Nigerian society.

According to Daddy Freeze, Fela wasn’t just a musician but also a staunch activist and philanthropist.

Speaking in a video broadcast, the media personality said Wizkid would have to protest to the government and fight for civil rights before he could earn the right to be compared to the legendary Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. “Until Wizkid is ready to stand up and stone the government, he shouldn’t compare himself to Fela. Did you know that Fela was released from prison just to prevent him from dying there? They released him to go and die at his home because they knew his death would spark an uproar if he died in the prison. That was 1995, I was a fresher in the university then.

“Fela was not a troublemaker; he was a freedom fighter. We are talking about music, but I cannot talk about Fela, if I don’t talk about everything he stood for. His activism and music went hand-in-glove. You can’t separate the two,” Daddy Freeze said.

In the same manner, maverick musician Charly Boy slammed Wizkid, calling him a small boy who’s singing for a crowd and making money. “Fela no need spotlight, he will be fired for chest, kalakuta be his stage, truth be him microphone. Wizkid dey make dem dance, make pain small, make joy flow, Fela dey make dem think, make fear run, make mind wake,” the maverick musician said in pidgin English.

On his own part, ‘Denge Pose’ crooner, Baba Fryo expressed his disappointment with the emerging singers, “I’m ashamed of this Gen Z. Fela was a great musician, a multi-instrumentalist, and a revolutionist. He wasn’t just an artist but a full-time musician, and he remained relevant for over 30 years until the day he died”, he said. On cultural comparison, Baba Fyro said “A Jamaican artiste would never do such to Bob Marley. I am ashamed of this youth.”

The feud highlights deeper issues in Nigerian music. It’s about respecting music legends and understanding their impact. Fela’s influence goes beyond commercial success – he’s a cultural icon and activist. The feud shows a generational gap in understanding music’s role in society.