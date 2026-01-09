Wike harps on unity for progress in Rivers

By Idowu Bankole

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, called for unity of purpose for the growth and progress of Rivers State.

Wike made the call during his ongoing “thank you” visit to Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said that unity had brought progress and development for Andoni people, stressing the need for leaders at the local and state levels to remain united for the good of all.

He advised the people to continue to work together, assuring that more would come to Andoni if the leaders remained united.

The minister said that politicians in the state were united under one umbrella, the “Renewed “Hope Family” tagged Rainbow Coalition, to ensure the reelection of President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

“We don’t have party allegiance in Rivers. What we have is a Rainbow Coalition under the Renewed Hope Family in pursuit of a common course and interest.

“You supported Tinubu in 2023 and today we are seeing the results. Do the same in 2027.

“For our local politics, at the appropriate time we will take a decision to correct the mistake we made in 2023,” he said.

The member representing Andoni in the Rivers Assembly, Ofiks Kagbang, said that Wike has done so much for the constituency, pledging that the people would follow his directive in 2027.

“I am an ijaw son and I want to let you know that ijaw people are grateful people. The one in the government house is a mistake and we will correct that mistake when the time comes,” he said.

Chairman of the Council, Mr Prince Otuo, told Wike that he had united the leaders of the party in the area to mobilise support for Tinubu reelection for a second term in 2027.

Otuo thanked Wike for all the support and employment opportunities he had provided for his people, including projects executed in the area during his tenure as governor of the state.