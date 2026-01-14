Wife kills husband, side chick, injures another in Ughelli North

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —A yet-to-be identified housewife, a native of Isoko in Delta State, has killed her husband, side chick and injured one other person in Ighwre-Ovie area of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard learned that the woman, who is currently held at the Ughelli Area Command, macheted her husband in the head multiple times before going berserk and killing the husband side chick and injured another.

According to our sources, the woman, mother of two, killed her husband because of his extra marital affairs with another woman.

The source said: “The woman has been accusing her husband of having extra marital affairs with another unidentified woman that she killed same day.

“Fed up with her husband’s infidelity, on that fateful day, the husband came back home drunk and on entering the house, the wife welcomed him by dealing multiple machete cuts to his head from which he died instantly.

“Not satisfied with her quest for more blood, a female neighbour who tried to intervene by stopping her, got what she didn’t expect as her jaw was slit with machete and currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Again, she went to her husband’s side chick’s house and on entering her house that is within the same area, she used a hammer to burst her head.

“A woman who heard the noise from her neighbour’s house narrowly escaped being attacked in the process and it was her alarm that attracted people that led to the suspect’s arrest.”

Though the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright could not be reached, but a senior security source from the Delta State Police Command, who confirmed the incident disclosed that the suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.