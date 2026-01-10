‎Why Tinubu can’t be stopped in 2027 – Rep Leke Abejide

Leke Abejide

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo

‎‎The lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Leke Abejide, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will record an easy victory in the 2027 general election.

‎‎Abejide, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excuse Duties stated this on Saturday during an interactive sitting with newsmen.

‎‎According to him, Nigerians are increasingly satisfied with President Tinubu’s leadership and are likely to renew his mandate, citing what he described as positive outcomes from the administration’s economic reforms.

‎‎“Poverty has reduced by more than 50 percent. Many Nigerians can see that this government is working and that the reforms are beginning to yield results,” Abejide said.

‎‎“I don’t think there is any state in Nigeria today where civil servants are owed salaries,” he said.

‎‎Abejide expressed optimism that with further improvements expected in the coming year, the 2027 elections would be a straightforward victory for President Tinubu.