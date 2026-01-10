‎Why Tinubu can’t be stopped in 2027 – Rep Leke Abejide

Leke Abejide
By Boluwaji Obahopo
The lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Leke Abejide, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will record an easy victory in the 2027 general election.
Abejide, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excuse Duties stated this on Saturday during an interactive sitting with newsmen.
According to him, Nigerians are increasingly satisfied with President Tinubu’s leadership and are likely to renew his mandate, citing what he described as positive outcomes from the administration’s economic reforms.
“Poverty has reduced by more than 50 percent. Many Nigerians can see that this government is working and that the reforms are beginning to yield results,” Abejide said.
“I don’t think there is any state in Nigeria today where civil servants are owed salaries,” he said.
Abejide expressed optimism that with further improvements expected in the coming year, the 2027 elections would be a straightforward victory for President Tinubu.
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