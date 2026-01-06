We’ll curb terrorists’ attacks in Niger, other parts of Nigeria – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, says the Nigerian Army will do everything humanly possible to stem the tide of increasing terrorists’ attacks in Niger and other parts of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS spoke on Tuesday in Minna, Niger, at the opening of the 2026 Doctrine and Training Conference at the Doctrine and Training Command of the Nigeria Army (TRADOC).

Shaibu said that the Nigerian Army was committed to fully implementing the directive of President Bola Tinubu in this direction.

The army chief said, “We will massively do more deployments across the country towards achieving our goal of making Nigeria safer for all law-abiding citizens.

“The president has since directed we should ensure the recent waves of attacks in Niger and other parts of the country are curtailed.

“We would also ensure that all the terrorists behind these dastardly attacks are apprehended and brought to book.”

According to Shaibu, the Nigerian Army is leveraging technology to bolster its operational capabilities across the nation.

At the conference, the COAS said that it was conducted annually to review activities and get feedback from the fields.

This, he said, was to chart plausible strategies with a view to bolstering its operations in view of the changing and complex operational environments.

Shaibu, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the epochal event, said that the conference aimed to critically assess and review the extant doctrinal and training efforts of the Nigerian Army.

The COAS further said that this was with the view to consolidating the 2025 gains for a more robust 2026 training year.

He added that this would enable the Nigerian Army to realistically train its officers and men as well as place the training institutions appropriately.

Speaking earlier, the Commander of TRADOC, Maj.-Gen. Peter Malla, said that the conference marked the commencement of the training institutions for 2026.

Malla added that it provides a robust and intellectual platform for engagements, adding that the conference was both timely and relevant.

According to him, the extant operational environments require an army that is agile, forward-looking and doctrinally grounded.

He said that the conference also provided an opportunity to accord doctrine and training the priority attention they deserve. (NAN)