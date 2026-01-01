‘We’ll cross the bridge when time comes’ – Fubara

…says Secondus, Omehia, Opara, Sekibo pull in support for Tinubu

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has said that his government would scale through any set hurdle when it is time.

This was as leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and known supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have resolved to work with Fubara in his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fubara spoke yesterday at the New Year banquet organised by the Rivers State Government at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara said he urged his supporters to always do what is right, adding that at the end of the day he would cross the bridge when the time comes.

He said, “We will not ask you to do what is not right. We will never do that. But stand on the side of truth wherever you find yourself.

“Because at the end, it’s about you and about the decision you took when it mattered most. We don’t have any fear anywhere. We believe that when the time comes, we will cross the bridge.”

Fubara said he has put in place everything needed to make the journey smooth, adding that at the end everyone who stood with him will be proud.

The governor declared that 2026 would usher in what he described as “complete liberation” for the state, assuring that all the goals set by his administration would be accomplished.

“So, we are not barking because we understand. We know where we are going, and we have set all the things that are needed to make the journey smooth.

“So let me thank everyone, but especially for finding time to sit with us this evening to celebrate a year of our Lord. A year of peace. A year that will usher complete liberation.

“So I want to assure us that governance will continue in its full force. What we have set out to do for our state, we will continue with it. We will make sure that by the time we finish, everyone who stood with us will be proud.

“We will be honoured, and you can walk in the streets of Port Harcourt with your shoulders high that you took a decision that was right at that time.”

Fubara named former PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Austin Opara, former Rivers State Governor Celestine Omehia, and former Minister of Transport Abiye Sekibo as the PDP leaders who have come to work with him in the state.

He stressed that their decisions effectively dispelled claims and blackmail suggesting that he was aligning with persons working against the interests of the President.

The Governor reaffirmed that he remains unshaken in the face of political challenges, declaring that his trust in God gives him confidence and strength.