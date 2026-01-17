We never threatened to withdraw support from Otti, Obidient movement clarifies

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

The Abia State chapter of the Obidient Movement has explained that contrary to some media reports, it never at any time threatened to withdraw its support for Gov. Alex Otti in 2027 should he fail to join Peter Obi in the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Dismissing the said reports as misleading and mischievous distortion of facts, the Obidient Movement, in a statement, urged members of the public to discountenance such reports.

The statement was signed by the National/South East Advisory Council member, Mrs Ebere Obiesie; Abia State Secretary, Elder Bethel Nwokoma; and Spokesperson, Dr Chibuzor Obiesili.

According to the statement, the Movement which had earlier addressed a press conference on Wednesday, said it was quoted out of context by some sections of the media which reported that it gave ultimatum to Gov. Otti.

The Movement explained that its Wednesday press conference only condemned Abia former Governors and their foot soldiers for ganging up against Otti, and did not at any time threaten to withdraw support from the Governor.

Re-affirming its unflinchingly support for Gov. Otti, the Obidient Movement urged members of the public to disregard any twisted media report suggesting or purporting that the Movement had threatened to withdraw support for the Governor.

The statement commended Otti for his developmental strides and pledged its continued support for his administration.

The statement read in part:”The Obidient Movement, Abia State Chapter, has noted with concern a series of misleading reports and allegations circulating on some media platforms, suggesting that the Movement has threatened to withdraw its support for His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti, over his stance regarding the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“We wish to categorically state that any purported call on Governor Alex Otti to defect to the ADC, as well as claims of an ultimatum or threat to withdraw support, do not represent the position of the Obidient Movement Abia State chapter. These assertions are false, baseless, and a gross misrepresentation of our collective stance.

“The Obidient Movement Abia State chapter acknowledges the people-oriented efforts of the Governor and his administration in rebuilding and repositioning Abia State.

“The Obidient Movement Abia State chapter also unequivocally condemns and distances itself from the apparent gang-up by three former Governors and their cronies, whose calculated actions are aimed at discrediting the administration of Governor Alex Otti.

“We view such coordinated attempts as self-serving, regressive, and inimical to the collective progress and ongoing transformation being recorded across Abia State.

“We therefore reaffirm our unwavering support for Governor Alex Otti and commend his administration for its commitment to good governance, transparency, and people-centered development, contrary to the misinformation being circulated across some media platforms.”