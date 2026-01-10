Video: Super Eagles players in victory dance

Super Eagles dance

Super Eagles players have been captured on video celebrating their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, quarter-final win over Algeria in Marrakesh, Morocco, today, Saturday.

The Nigerian team made light work of Algeria to book a semi-finals spot at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations with an impressive 2-0 win.

Nigeria dominated the first half in Marrakesh without scoring before getting the breakthrough within two minutes of the restart as Osimhen headed in.

The 2023 African player of the year then turned provider for the second goal just before the hour mark, setting up Akor Adams to put the Super Eagles out of sight.

Commendations have since been pouring in; from President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi.

In fact, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman and Founder of BUA Group, has pledged substantial financial rewards to Nigeria’s Super Eagles following their 2-0 victory over Algeria.

In a statement shared on his Instagram on Saturday, Rabiu congratulated the team, saying, “Congratulations to our Super Eagles players on a brilliant victory against Algeria! You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals.”

Watch the video of the players singing, dancing and stomping a tabletop:

Vanguard News