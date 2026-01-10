AFCON ’25: BUA chairman pledges $500k, goal bonuses to S’Eagles ahead of Morocco clash

Rabiu

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman and Founder of BUA Group, has pledged substantial financial rewards to Nigeria’s Super Eagles following their 2-0 victory over Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final.

In a statement shared on his Instagram on Saturday, Rabiu congratulated the team, saying, “Congratulations to our Super Eagles players on a brilliant victory against Algeria! You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals.”

The industrialist also announced performance-based incentives for the semi-final and final. He promised USD $500,000 to the players if they win the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored. Should Nigeria lift the trophy, he pledged USD $1,000,000 plus USD $100,000 for each goal in the final.

Rabiu concluded his message by urging the team to continue making Nigerians proud. “Wishing you continued success as you carry Nigeria forward. Keep making Nigeria proud. Proudly Nigerian,” he added.

Nigeria secured their semi-final berth with a convincing 2-0 win over Algeria at the Stade de Marrakech on Wednesday. Victor Osimhen opened the scoring just after half-time before setting up Akor Adams for the second goal shortly before the hour mark, putting the Super Eagles firmly in control.

Osimhen, who was named man of the match, praised the team’s collective effort. “For me I just did my job. I tried to fight for the team and to get goals or assists, but the whole squad deserves praise,” he said.

The Super Eagles will face host nation Morocco in the semi-final of AFCON 2025 on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.