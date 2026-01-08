Crack in Rivers political class deepens

By Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor

The governorship election in Rivers state and the presidential poll are billed for 2027 but the political atmosphere is already at a feverish pitch in the state with so much crack in the political class.

The state is split heavily by the struggle between loyalists of the governor of the state His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara and the Hon Minister of the Federal Capital territory , FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike.

It will be recalled that Wike as governor ensured Fubara succeeded him. But dramatically the god father and son relationship between the two suddenly caved in barely four months after Fubara assumed office. The development has since thrown the state into a prolonged political tug-of-war political heavyweights across the state have been carefully repositioning, rebuilding structures and consolidating grassroots support ahead of coming elections.



Interestingly, one of the contending issues dominating political discussions at several informal circles touches on power shift. Fubara’s tenure symbolizes power rotation to the riverine area but will it remain so by 2027 ? Is there an underground scheming to rob the Ijaw of Rivers a second term in Brick House by 2027?

Ijaw power brokers that shape Rivers politics

Some prominent Ijaw personalities stand out as unavoidable factors in the state. They include His Royal Majesty, Dr. Ateke Michael Tom, the King of Okochiri Kingdom, Okirika local government ; the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri; Degema local government , His Royal Majesty Asari Dokubo, Hon. Farah Dagogo, former member of the House of Representatives for Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency; and High Chief (Amb.) Sobomabo Jackrich, aka Egberipapa, Paramount Head of the Da Ike Group of Houses and Communities.

They are all respected Ijaw leaders who were once at the forefront of Niger Delta agitations and today they command loyalty that cuts across communities and even beyond Rivers State into the wider Niger Delta. Any serious governorship aspirant and indeed any presidential hopeful ignores them at his or her own peril.

Wike recognizes the political strength of the Ijaw leaders.and monarchs. This explained his recent visit to some of the traditional rulers. Wike in his first term as governor of the state also appointed Egberipapa as Caretaker Committee Chairman of Asari Toru local government. The two later parted ways over political differences.

Monarchs are known not to openly exhibit political partisanship.

For Egberipapa , he is firmly for the reelection of governor Fubara by 2027. As the leader of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) and the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election in the state Egberipapa has been openly committed to the re-election project of governor Fubara. He was also the National secretary of the NRM. He has been investing his time, energy and resources for Fubara’s reelection project. But political observers are bothered that Egberipapa has been silent on the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

The President is also seeking a second term in office. So why openly campaign for one and be mute over the other’s interest when Fubara is known to be working for the re-election of President Tinubu since he dumped his former party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Will Egberipapa opt for a different presidential candidate while he remains with Fubara at the state level ? Will he continue to work for Fubara as the leader of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), the party on which platform he contested the last governorship election ? Or he will abandon the NRM to join Fubara in the APC. All these are also some of the questions begging for answers.

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Egberipapaa stands out in the politics of Rivers state with his grassroots mobilization. As a former governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) he has built and sustained one of the most formidable political networks in Rivers State, the Rivers Grassroots Movement (RGM).

The RGM is not a paper structure. It is deeply rooted in communities across all local government areas, with a strong youth base that sees Egberipapa not just as a political leader but as a symbol of inclusion, accessibility and empowerment. From riverine communities to urban centres, his influence is organic, earned through years of engagement rather than elite bargains.

Winning rivers or at least securing a strong showing requires trusted indigenous politicians with credibility among the people.



Egberipapa fits that description perfectly. His political strength remains a force to be reckoned with .

Hon Farah is another strong political force of the Ijaw extractions in Rivers politics. Since the unfavourable outcome of his suit challenging the emergency rule in the state he has been relatively quiet in the political space.

As 2027 draws near the political alignment and realignment will continue to be dramatic in Rivers state.