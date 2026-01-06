US aggression in Venezuela sparks outrage from African trade unions

This image posted on US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account on January 3, 2026, shows what President Trump says is Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro onboard the USS Iwo Jima after the US military captured him on January 3, 2026. President Donald Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a “large scale strike” on the South American country. “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump said on Truth Social. (Photo by HANDOUT / US President Donald Trump’s TRUTH Social account / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S TRUTH SOCIAL ACCOUNT / HANDOUT” – HANDOUT – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

African trade unions have expressed strong condemnation of the United States’ recent military actions in Venezuela, describing them as a blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty.

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC-Africa, has voiced full solidarity with the workers and people of Venezuela, aligning itself with a joint statement issued on January 3, 2026 by the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC, and the Trade Union Confederation of the Americas, TUCA..

ITUC-Africa emphasized that the detention of Venezuela’s leader and his spouse through military force constitutes a serious breach of international law and an affront to the principles of sovereignty and self-determination. The organization warned that such foreign-engineered coups destabilize nations and risk wider conflicts that could affect global peace.

General Secretary of ITUC-Africa, Akhator Joel Odigie, said, “We strongly condemn the use of military force to detain the leader of a sovereign state together with his wife. This act is abhorrent and represents a serious violation of international law.

Workers and ordinary people always suffer the consequences of such aggression.

“History shows that unilateral military actions create instability. Actions driven by geopolitical and oil interests, rather than democracy or human rights, set dangerous precedents. Africa has experienced the consequences of external interference, and we call on the United Nations to address this aggression fully and without double standards.”