Urhobo people condemn marginalisation in oil and gas appointments

An Urhobo group has condemned what it described as systematic exclusion of the Urhobo people from the management, leadership and governance structures of Nigeria’s petroleum sector, saying it is regrettable.

The group said while recent developments showed that frontline managers and directors were inaugurated in the newly constituted boards and leadership structures of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, they were ignored.

The group’s Chairman, Olorogun Wilson Ejeben, and Secretary, Dr Igho Egbi, in a statement, said despite contributing hugely to the revenue derived from the oil and gas sector, the Urhobo were not treated fairly and urged Federal Government to address the unfair treatment.

The statement reads: “Equally concerning is the disrespectful but tiring conduct of both local and international oil companies operating within Urhobo oil-bearing communities. These companies continue to exploit resources in Urhobo land with little or no consideration for Urhobos in meaningful employment opportunities, contract awards, or capacity development for qualified indigenous people of the host communities.

“These unfairly patterned and oppressive disposition towards the Urhobo become more worrisome when it is borne in mind that neither the spirit and letters of the various laws now governing the oil and gas sector in Nigeria nor the much touted policy of deliberate development of indigenous people of the oil producing areas are observed in taking decisions affecting the Urhobo nation.

“It is our strongly held position that the Federal Government of Nigeria cannot in one breath declare a Nigerian content development policy in the oil and gas sector and jettison the Urhobo content in another breathe as manifested in the various appointments into positions including boards and commissions in the oil and gas sector.

“It is certain that the contributions of Urhobo land to oil and gas production in Nigeria can neither be wished away nor disregarded. With over 350 oil wells, more than 15 flow stations and 12 oil and gas fields, the Urhobo nation contributes about 10 per cent to Nigeria’s total oil production.

“Therefore, the Urhobo people and kingdoms through their palaces demand an immediate reversal of the marginalisation and exclusion of Urhobo from the strategic management and administration of the Oil and Gas sector in Nigeria.

“Thus, we call on the Federal Government, its relevant ministries and agencies to immediately take corrective steps to redress the injustice done to the Urhobo over the years.

“We further call on all other critical stakeholders in the petroleum industry including oil companies and servicing firms to recalibrate their engagement and employment of Urhobo people and their corporate social responsibilities to Urhobo with a view to ensuring the people are deservedly treated in order to keep the peace and avoid a breakdown of the relationship with the kingdoms of Urhobo.

“Let it be on record that Urhobo people are now prepared to take their destiny into their own hands. The youths and women are particularly worried and are determined to cause a ripple if no serious action is taken by the authorities concerned. A stitch in time saves nine.”