Unpaid pensions, welfare: Electricity workers picket KEDCO headquarters

By Bashir Bello

Electricity workers under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), have on Wednesday picketed the headquarters of the Kano Electricity Distribution Plc (KEDCO) in Kano over alleged non-remittance of pension deductions and poor staff welfare.

Leading the protest, the Deputy President General (North) of SSAEAC, Comrade Rilwanu Shehu, described the situation as unacceptable, accusing KEDCO management of repeatedly failing to honour agreements reached with workers over the years.

Shehu alleged that pension deductions amounting to more than 90 months had not been remitted, while other entitlements, including performance appraisals, promotions, allowances, and conducive working conditions, were being neglected.

According to him, many staff members were working in dilapidated environments without adequate tools, a situation he said was undermining productivity and staff morale.

“We are not asking for new agreements; we are only asking for compliance with existing ones. If pensions are remitted, illegally sacked staff recalled, and welfare issues addressed, we are ready to return to work,” he said.

Also speaking, the Vice President of NUEE, Comrade Ado Gaya, said the protest followed the breakdown of talks between the unions and KEDCO management after the workers’ ultimatum expired.

Gaya accused the management of selective promotions, non-payment of the 13th-month allowance, and irregular implementation of staff appraisals, adding that pension deductions were being made without remittance to pension fund administrators.

“This is not the first time we are here. We protested last year over the same issues. Meetings held recently ended in deadlock, leaving us with no option but to protest,” he said.

Reacting, KEDCO management said the protest was linked to legacy and current staff welfare concerns. In a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala, the company said it had prioritised staff welfare since the current management assumed office seven months ago.

The statement claimed that over 80 per cent of agreed 2025 pension remittances had been paid and that a transparent promotion exercise recently led to the promotion of about 1,500 eligible staff.

KEDCO assured stakeholders that it was engaging relevant parties to resolve the issues and restore industrial harmony.

The protesting workers, who barricaded the company’s entrance, displayed placards bearing inscriptions such as “Remit our 92 months pension deductions to our PFAs,” “Non-implementation of performance appraisal,” “Inadequate staff welfare and poor motivation,” and “Lack of basic working tools and PPE.”

However, with the development, a blackout looms in the disco’s franchise area, namely Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa States.