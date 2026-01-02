Umahi to Works Ministry staff: Prepare for challenges

Umahi

By John Alechenu

Abuja -Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi has charged staff of the Ministry to prepare and embrace the challenges likely to come with 2026.

Umahi gave the charge in a New Year Message, yesterday.

He said: “As we enter this new year, everyone in the Federal Ministry of Works is urged to embrace the challenges ahead with optimism and teamwork.

“May the new year bless all and sundry with unwavering faith and fill your hearts with hope and strength throughout this year and always.

“As a new year of fresh starts and new beginnings, I see inspiring possibilities in the opportunities and challenges of your personal vocations through God who strengthens us.

“I see a new chapter in the productivity of your hands. In this year,your resolutions shall be strong, and your achievements shall be grand.

“Yes, challenges will come, but they must be seen as opportunities for growth and transformation; they must be seen as a propeller, which pushes you out of your comfort zones and helps you develop new skills, perspectives and strengths so as to achieve better versions of yourselves and experience personal growth and change.”