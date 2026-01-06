UK to seize illegal migrants’ phones under new counter terror policy

By Nkiruka Nnorom with agency report

The UK government has activated a counter-terror policy that allows it to seize mobile phones from illegal migrants without arresting them.

The government said the new law would help it to gather intelligence on smuggling gangs organising small boat crossings to the UK.

According to the Home Office, officers would be able to demand that migrants remove their coats to search for phones and also check their mouths for SIM cards.

The National Crime Agency said the information collected could speed up investigations into smuggling gangs.

Border security minister, Alex Norris, said: “We promised to restore order and control to our borders, which means taking on the people smuggling networks behind this deadly trade.

“That is exactly why we are implementing robust new laws with powerful offences to intercept, disrupt and dismantle these vile gangs faster than ever before and cut off their supply chains.”

Mike Tapp, minister for migration and citizenship, said seized phones could later be returned but that would “depend on the individual circumstances… what’s found on that phone. That’s for the guys on the ground to make that operational decision.”

“If people have devices… that could hold intelligence, then we are right to be able to seize that. But that doesn’t take away compassion,” he added.

The new law also introduces offences that could leave perpetrators facing up to 14 years in jail for storing or supplying boat engines to bring migrants to the UK.

Martin Hewitt, tasked with curbing Channel crossings, said more than 4,000 disruptions against smuggling gangs had taken place since his unit was set up, including seizing cash and convicting key players.

He said yesterday marked a key moment to go further with extra tools to crack down on smugglers.