UK investors lead Nigeria’s foreign inflow with $48m

By Yinka Kolawole

THE Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) has revealed that the United Kingdom was the dominant source of new foreign investment into Nigeria in 2025, with roughly 65 percent of capital inflows, underlining the renewed appeal of the country to international investors.

The inflows followed the activation of the UK–Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership and a series of domestic reforms aimed at anchoring investor confidence, a document from the ministry stated.

According to the policy document titled 2025: A Defining Year for Nigeria’s Industry, Trade and Investment, the United Kingdom accounted for a significant portion of recent funding commitments.

The ministry highlighted two headline deals: a $7.5 million injection into agricultural venture Babban Gona and a $40.5 million investment in the industrial firm Johnvent Industries.

“UK investors now account for approximately 65 per cent of recent inflows, including$7.5 million into Babban Gona and $40.5 million into Johnvent Industries,” the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments aid, framing the data as proof of growing trust in Nigeria’s transformation agenda.

The document, which reviewed the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noted that 2025was a turning point for the country’s investment climate, adding that the government responded to global headwinds with strategic policy adjustments that signalled clearly that Nigeria is “open for business”.

The ministry further stated that rather than relying on passive promotional activity typically associated with investment attraction, its new approach is driven by systems that actively reduce information gaps, improve project visibility, and strengthen the bankability of investment pipelines.

“Through structured deal origination, FMITI has proactively built a de-risked pipeline exceeding $5 billion across priority sectors,” the report stated.

It added that this framework supports investors “from first engagement to firm commitment,” a shift away from traditional models that often delay or hinder capital flows.

Officials also linked the strong UK participation to sustained bilateral engagements, including high-level missions to the UK and other key global economies. These missions are credited with reshaping investor perceptions and positioning Nigeria more prominently within global investment circles.