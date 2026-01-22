Turkey identifies 76 Nigerian artifacts, moves begin for repatriation

Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, receives the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Mehmet Poroy, during a courtesy visit aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration with Nigeria, 22 January 2025.

Abuja — The Republic of Türkiye has identified 76 wooden and metal artifacts believed to belong to Nigeria, opening discussions that could lead to their repatriation and the strengthening of cultural relations between both countries.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mehmet Poroy, disclosed this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja.

Ambassador Poroy said the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism identified the artifacts after receiving information about them in May 2025. He noted that formal discussions on their return would commence once the Nigerian government officially establishes ownership of the objects.

“Our Minister of Culture and Tourism has identified 76 wooden and metal objects believed to belong to Nigeria. We are eager to see them returned once Nigeria formally claims them,” Poroy said.

He also expressed optimism that a cultural cooperation agreement between Nigeria and Turkey would be signed during the anticipated visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Türkiye, describing it as a major step toward deepening bilateral cultural ties.

The ambassador further revealed plans to establish a Turkish cultural centre in Nigeria, aimed at promoting traditional arts, cultural education, and empowering young Nigerian women. He also invited Nigerian officials to upcoming Turkish cultural events, including a photo exhibition and a Turkish coffee dialogue.

In her response, Minister Musawa welcomed the development and urged both countries to fast-track the cultural cooperation agreement. She highlighted Nigeria’s interest in partnering with Turkey on film production, cultural exchanges, and women empowerment initiatives in fashion and the creative economy.

“This is a golden opportunity to strengthen cultural diplomacy. Nigeria is a gateway to engaging the Black global community, given our population and strength of cultural expression,” Musawa said.

She added that a strong Turkey–Nigeria partnership could enhance global cultural dialogue, particularly within the Global South, while also driving economic growth through cultural tourism and creative industries.

The identification of the artifacts and ongoing discussions underscore a renewed commitment by both nations to cultural diplomacy, heritage preservation, and expanded collaboration across the creative sector.