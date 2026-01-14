TUC gives FG 7 days to withdraw ‘No Work, No Pay’ circular

By Chioma Obinna

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, on Wednesday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to withdraw its “No Work, No Pay” circular and immediately restore the salaries of members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), warning that failure to comply would trigger mass industrial resistance across the country.



In a press statement, jointly signed by the President-General of TUC, Comrade Engr. Festus Osifo, and the Secretary-General, Comrade N. A. Toro, they described the circular which directed the implementation of “No Work, No Pay” and the stoppage of JOHESU salaries through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) from January 2026 as “reckless, authoritarian and confrontational.”



According to TUC, the circular which was signed by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. Abisola Adegoke, the action amounted to “a direct declaration of hostility against Nigerian workers, particularly health workers who have continued to carry the burden of a collapsing healthcare system under unbearable conditions.”



“This action is a gross abuse of power, a deliberate sabotage of ongoing negotiations, and a flagrant violation of established industrial relations principles,” the Congress stated.



“It represents a return to command-and-control labour administration, which has no place in a democratic society.”



They accused the ministry of negotiating with workers on one hand while imposing sanctions on the other. “You cannot negotiate with workers on one hand and unleash punishment with the other. This circular is not policy; it is intimidation, and Congress will not accept it.”



TUC further condemned the stoppage of JOHESU salaries as “wicked, insensitive, provocative and profoundly unpatriotic,” especially in the face of worsening economic hardship, inflation and fuel price increases.



“These are workers who save lives daily. To deny them their salaries is to punish sacrifice and reward suffering,” TUC stated.



The Congress warned against what it called the “weaponisation of IPPIS” to punish workers.

“The use of state machinery to starve workers into submission is unacceptable. History has shown that Nigerian workers do not surrender their rights under threats or hunger.”



TUC issued what it described as a “final and non-negotiable demand,” insisting that the ministry must withdraw the circular, restore all affected salaries and return to the negotiation table within seven days.

“Failure to rescind this decision within the stipulated period will compel Congress to mobilise Nigerian workers across sectors for decisive collective action,” TUC warned.



The Congress said any disruption that may follow would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Health and its leadership.



“Let it be placed on record that any industrial tension, disruption of services or nationwide action that may follow rests squarely on the shoulders of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, who have chosen confrontation over dialogue.” TUC also placed its nationwide structures on alert.



“Accordingly, all affiliates of Congress, as well as the 36 state councils and the FCT council, are hereby placed on red alert and directed to remain on standby for further directives,” it announced.



Reaffirming its solidarity with JOHESU, the Congress said it would not retreat in the face of intimidation.



“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria stands shoulder-to-shoulder with JOHESU and all Nigerian workers. We will resist oppression, reject intimidation and confront injustice wherever it rears its head. Enough is enough. An injury to one is an injury to all.”