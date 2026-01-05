Troops arrest associate of notorious criminal kingpin, John Ngata in Taraba

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Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested an associate of a notorious criminal kingpin, John Ngata, in Takum, Taraba.

Lt. Ahmad Zubairu, acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters of JTF OPWS, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.

Zubairu stated that he (the associate) was arrested on Monday during a roadblock.

He said the suspect later led the troops to John Ngata armoury, where they recovered 13 AK-47 rifles, 39 AK-47 magazines, 690 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, among others.

He added that “upon preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily led the troops to a concealed armoury belonging to the criminal network at Amadu Village in Takum Local Government Area.

“Subsequent exploitation of the location resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition, comprising 13 AK-47 rifles, 39 AK-47 magazines, 690 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and four hand grenades.

“Following the successful recovery, the armoury was professionally destroyed to prevent further use, and the troops safely withdrew to base.”

He said the Force Commander of the JTF, OPWS, Maj.-Gen. Moses Gara commended the troops for the professionalism, swift response and effective utilisation of intelligence.

Gera said the action led to the disruption of a criminal supply chain and the recovery of lethal weapons.

He reiterated his commitment to sustain high troop morale by prioritising welfare, logistic support and operational readiness.

He appreciated the public for the continuous cooperation and provision of credible intelligence, adding that community support remained a critical enabler in the ongoing fight against criminality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operation covers Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States.

Vanguard News