Training, Equipment Support: Nigeria, US review strategic partnership

IGP Egbetokun (left) and Ms Maggie Nardi

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, INL, Washington, Ms Maggie Nardi led a US delegation at the weekend on a courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters, with the US reaffirming its support for the Nigeria Police Force.

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The delegation, which comprised Mr. Jacob Wright, Senior Advisor, INL, and Mr. Grane Douglas, Acting Director, INL Abuja, reviewed with top Police hierarchy ongoing areas of cooperation. They also explored avenues for strengthening institutional engagement in policing and internal security development.

A statement by CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, said: “Ms. Nardi reaffirmed the INL’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force through expanded specialized training programmes and the provision of modern operational equipment.

“She emphasised the importance of sustained collaboration in building institutional capacity and enhancing operational effectiveness.”

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police expressed appreciation for the continued partnership and support of the INL, particularly in the area of tactical capacity development.

He highlighted the positive impact of INL-supported training initiatives on the operational performance of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS), noting the professionalism and discipline displayed by its officers in recent operations.

IGP Egbetokun further reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthening cooperation with the INL and other international partners, while adopting global best practices aimed at improving service delivery and global best practices aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a safer and more Nigeria.

Vanguard News