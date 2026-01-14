Tottenham sign Gallagher for £34m from Atletico Madrid

Gallagher

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of 25-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Spanish side Atletico Madrid for £34m.

The former Chelsea midfielder was also linked with a move to Aston Villa on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, but Atletico were not convinced unless it was an obligation to buy.

“I’m so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club,” said Gallagher, who has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal.

“I wanted to be a Spurs player and thankfully, the club felt the same. It was very easy, it happened very quickly and I’m ready to get on the pitch.

“He is still young, so has plenty of room for improvement, but also has huge experience across the Premier League, LaLiga and with the England national team.

“Conor has captained teams so will bring leadership, maturity, character and personality to our dressing room, while his running power, pressing ability and eye for goal will strengthen us in a key area of the pitch.

“I’m excited about working with him every day and I know the fans will love what he will bring to the team.”

Gallagher signed for Atletico in the summer of 2024 for around £38m, with Portugal forward Joao Felix, who has since left Chelsea for Al Nassr, moving the other way.

He brings plenty of experience in the Premier League, having made 136 appearances in the competition for the likes of West Brom, Crystal Palace and Chelsea prior to joining Atletico Madrid.

Spurs had to sign a midfielder after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the majority of the season with a hamstring injury. The club confirmed the extent of Bentancur’s injury on Tuesday, after the South American midfielder underwent surgery on his right hamstring.

The club are also finalising a £13m deal for Santos left-back Souza. The 19-year-old is being brought in to provide cover and competition for Destiny Udogie.