Top African countries by domestic airline capacity this festive season

As air travel demand surges across Africa during the holiday rush, data from OAG shows notable variations in domestic airline capacity — a proxy for the size and activity of local aviation markets over Christmas and New Year.

Below is the list of African countries with the largest airline capacity this festive season:

1. South Africa

South Africa leads Africa’s domestic aviation market with the most scheduled seats this festive season at around 1.8 million, reflecting strong internal travel between major cities such as Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Its dominant position highlights both economic size and well-developed domestic airline networks.

2. Nigeria

Nigeria is the second-largest domestic market on the continent but saw a 7.5% contraction in available seats in December 2025. High airfares and limited aircraft availability curbed capacity growth despite strong underlying travel demand.

3. Kenya

Kenya ranks third with around 470,000 domestic seats scheduled. Growth has been supported by increased frequency on key intercity routes like Nairobi–Mombasa, driven by holiday travel and business demand.

4. Tanzania

Tanzania posted impressive domestic capacity growth, expanding to over 415,000 seats — one of the fastest increases among major African markets. Tourism demand and improved connectivity between cities like Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar underpin this rise.

5. Algeria

Algeria’s domestic aviation market saw significant expansion, with over 388,000 seats scheduled and a strong year-on-year increase. This growth illustrates expanding internal air connectivity across its vast territory.

6. Egypt

Egypt’s domestic market registered modest growth (about 391,000 seats), reflecting steady internal travel alongside its huge international aviation footprint.

7. Morocco

Morocco continued to expand its domestic capacity (over 240,000 seats), supported by increased services linking key urban and tourist cities, and a broader rebound in internal travel.

8. Cape Verde

Cape Verde’s domestic market, while smaller in absolute terms, posted one of the fastest percentage increases — indicative of rising flight frequencies between its island airports during the festive period.

9. Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s domestic capacity saw a slight softening, slipping compared with last year’s figures. This contrasts with its strong international operations but reflects a strategic focus on broader network optimisation.

10. Democratic Republic of Congo

The DRC experienced one of the steepest declines in domestic seats, dropping sharply. This highlights challenges in maintaining scheduled domestic services across large, infrastructure-constrained markets.

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