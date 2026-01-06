Top 10 most expensive cities in Europe

Dublin

Europe is home to some of the world’s most desirable cities, known for their rich culture, strong economies and high standards of living. However, these advantages often come at a cost.

From housing and transportation to food and utilities, living expenses in certain European cities rank among the highest globally.

Below are ten of the most expensive cities in Europe, based on the overall cost of living, excluding rent in some cases but factoring in daily expenses.

1. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich consistently tops cost-of-living rankings in Europe. The city’s strong financial sector, high wages and excellent public services contribute to steep prices for food, transportation, and leisure. Dining out and everyday groceries are particularly expensive.

2. Geneva, Switzerland

As a global diplomatic hub and home to numerous international organisations, Geneva has a very high cost of living. Housing, healthcare, and basic services are costly, reflecting the city’s premium lifestyle and international appeal.

3. London, United Kingdom

London remains one of Europe’s most expensive cities, driven largely by high housing and transportation costs. While income opportunities are vast, residents often face significant expenses for rent, commuting, and dining.

4. Paris, France

France’s capital combines cultural prestige with high living costs. Accommodation, dining, and daily essentials are expensive, particularly in central districts. Despite this, Paris continues to attract professionals, creatives, and tourists from around the world.

Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

5. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen’s high cost of living is closely linked to Denmark’s strong welfare system and high taxes. Food, transport, and services are pricey, although residents benefit from quality public infrastructure and a high standard of living.

6. Oslo, Norway

Oslo is one of the most expensive cities in Northern Europe. Prices for food, alcohol, and services are notably high, reflecting Norway’s strong economy and high income levels.

7. Reykjavik, Iceland

Despite its small population, Reykjavik is an expensive city to live in. Limited imports and a remote location contribute to high prices for food, housing, and consumer goods.

8. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam’s popularity as a business and tourism hub has pushed living costs upward. Housing shortages, rising rents, and everyday expenses make it one of the priciest cities in Western Europe.

9. Dublin, Ireland

Dublin’s growing tech sector and expanding economy have led to rising living costs. Housing is particularly expensive, while utilities and transportation also place pressure on residents’ budgets.

10. Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Luxembourg City rounds out the list due to its strong financial sector and high average incomes. While salaries are competitive, housing and daily expenses remain among the highest in Europe.

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