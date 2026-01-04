Tiwa Savage: A real woman longing for love and family

Tiwa Savage

By Ayo Onikoyi

When Nigeria’s generally acclaimed “Queen of Afrobeats” broke down in tears while performing her hit single Somebody’s Son at the WeLoveYa festival in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Saturday, December 27, 2025, it came as no surprise. Tiwa’s case is just a case of a woman who has been too strong for too long. The pressure and the strain simply caught up with her, and she could not keep it all in anymore. She cracked.

If we know nothing about the woman or even the singer known as Tiwa Savage, her overflowing emotions boiling over penultimate Saturday show she’s just an average woman next door who cherishes love and the institution of marriage. She’s far from the run-of-the-mill horny singers who bed every Dick and Harry who come their way. She’s a lover who believes in love. Unfortunately, that has eluded her so glaringly and for too long.

Since her divorce in 2018 from a marriage of four years to music executive Tunji “TeeBillz” Balogun, Tiwa Savage has remained guarded about her romantic life. Though she has been linked to a few high-profile names through rumours and speculation, the singer has consistently emphasised privacy and personal peace. For Tiwa, love is no longer about public validation but about balance, respect, and emotional safety.

Her romance with love again in 2021 didn’t end well, as she became a victim of blackmail. According to her, it was not a sex tape of a woman hot for sex but an act of intimacy taken advantage of.

“I am not going to call it a sex tape, but it’s a tape between me and the person I am dating right now,” she told broadcaster Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 New York.

According to Savage, the unnamed blackmailer obtained the footage after her lover accidentally posted it on Snapchat. Although he quickly deleted it when he realised his error, it had already been caught by a third party, she said.

Tiwa Savage is celebrated globally for her voice, stage presence, and trailblazing role in Afrobeats, but beyond the music, her love life and views on relationships and family have also drawn public interest. Over the years, the singer has spoken candidly about love, marriage, heartbreak, motherhood, and self-worth—often turning her personal experiences into powerful lessons for fans.

Even her ex-husband, TeeBillz, could not fault the singer’s good heart and her commitment to sustaining a happy home and the sanctity of family.

TeeBillz, acknowledging her resilience after their separation, said, “I hurt a woman who genuinely loved me.” His public apology came during the height of their marital crisis.

“She carried the weight of the family while I was broken,” he said, admitting his failures as a husband.

“Tiwa Savage is not just a great artist, she is a great mother,” he added.

Tiwa Savage on Love

The award-winning singer has never shied away from speaking openly about the lessons she learned from her highly publicised marriage to Tunji “TeeBillz” Balogun, particularly during the crisis that surrounded their relationship in 2016.

Recalling that period, Tiwa Savage admitted that love alone could not sustain a troubled union. “I loved blindly. I trusted completely,” she said at the time, describing the depth of her commitment. She later acknowledged that emotional connection does not always guarantee stability, noting that “sometimes love is not enough to keep a marriage,” a statement that resonated widely with fans navigating similar experiences.

Beyond marriage, the singer has increasingly emphasised self-worth and emotional well-being in her conversations about relationships. According to her, love should never come at the expense of personal identity. She has stressed that true affection must not cause lasting pain or self-erasure, adding that walking away from a damaging situation can sometimes be an act of courage rather than failure.

Tiwa Savage has also highlighted the central role of family and motherhood in shaping her values. She has repeatedly described being a mother as her greatest achievement, placing it above fame and career success. For the singer, family is defined not by perfection but by consistency and support, even during difficult moments—a philosophy that reflects her journey toward healing, balance, and lasting happiness.