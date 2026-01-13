Tinubu seals Nigeria-UAE trade pact, to co-host global investopia summit in Lagos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has announced that Nigeria will co‑host the global investment platform, Investopia, with the United Arab Emirates, UAE in Lagos in February.

The President said the summit is part of a fresh drive to attract top-tier international capital and accelerate sustainable investment inflows.

President Tinubu made the announcement at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, where Nigeria also concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, CEPA, with the UAE to deepen trade and cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and digital trade.

Present at the signing of the agreement were President Tinubu; the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; and the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

President Tinubu described CEPA as a historic and strategic accord that will also strengthen collaboration in aviation, agriculture, and climate‑smart infrastructure, creating enduring opportunities for the citizens of both countries.

He said Investopia Lagos will convene global investors, innovators, policymakers, and business leaders to translate opportunities into firm commitments and ideas into bankable investments.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, was quoted as saying: “We warmly invite our partners to join us and help build the next chapter of sustainable and shared prosperity for Nigeria, Africa, and the world.”

Addressing the Summit, President Tinubu stated that Nigeria aims to mobilise up to 30 billion dollars annually in climate and green industrial finance as it accelerates energy transition reforms and expands nationwide electricity access.

“The foundation of every modern economy is electricity. As an emerging economy in the Global South, we understand the delicate balance between industrialisation and decarbonisation, ensuring neither is pursued at the expense of the other.

“We are calling for a fundamental shift in the global financial architecture: a move away from the restrictive requirement of sovereign guarantees, which unfairly penalise developing economies.

“Instead, the focus should be on blended finance and first‑loss capital mechanisms that allow private sustainable capital to flow directly into our green projects without further straining national balance sheets,” the President said.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria has strengthened its climate governance framework through the adoption of a National Carbon Market Activation Policy and the launch of a National Carbon Registry.

He explained that these measures are designed to improve transparency, deepen market integrity, and boost investor confidence.

The President highlighted the Electricity Act 2023 as a central pillar of Nigeria’s energy reforms, enabling decentralised power generation and distribution to underserved and off‑grid communities.

He added that Nigeria’s climate investment drive includes a 500 million dollar distributed renewable energy fund backed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, alongside a 750 million dollar World Bank programme expected to expand clean electricity access to more than 17.5 million people.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to achieving net‑zero emissions by 2060, under its Energy Transition Plan, while simultaneously pursuing robust industrial growth and universal energy access.

He invited foreign investors to partner with Nigeria in the lithium and critical minerals value chain, stressing that the government will prioritise local processing, beneficiation, and value addition to maximise domestic job creation and technology transfer.

The President also pointed to tangible gains from Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms, including a 21 per cent growth in non‑oil exports.

“These reforms, alongside wider fiscal and monetary measures, are delivering results. Non‑oil exports have grown by 21 per cent, supported by a more diversified product base. Capital importation has risen, and Nigeria now has over 50 billion dollars in investment commitments across key sectors.

“We are ready to work with partners across the world to ensure that the next era of development is not only green and inclusive, but just and enduring,” he said.