Tinubu must choose between democracy and repression – Olawepo-Hashim

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

By Luminous Jannamike

2027 presidential hopeful and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately order the release of the international passport of activist and former presidential candidate, Comrade Omoyele Sowore, describing its continued seizure as an abuse of power and a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic freedoms.

Olawepo-Hashim made the call on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving Sowore during a meeting with PDP Chairmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The meeting brought together party leaders and pro-democracy actors and was attended by Olawepo-Hashim, who spoke at the event.

He condemned what he described as the sustained persecution of Sowore for speaking truth to power, noting that the prolonged seizure of his passport has effectively punished him without conviction and denied him basic rights, including freedom of movement and family life.

Olawepo-Hashim warned that democracies collapse when dissent is criminalised, stressing that the protection of opposing voices remains a non-negotiable pillar of democratic governance.

He argued that the use of state power to intimidate critics weakens institutions and erodes public confidence in government.

He therefore urged President Tinubu to act decisively by ordering the immediate release of Sowore’s passport in the interest of justice, the rule of law and respect for fundamental human rights.

Reflecting on their shared history, Olawepo-Hashim recalled pro-democracy struggles dating back to 1989, when Sowore was one of his protégés.

He said the meeting was not a nostalgic exercise but a reminder of the sacrifices that secured Nigeria’s democratic space and the responsibility to defend it.

According to him, Sowore’s courage, consistency and refusal to bow to intimidation have made him a symbol of principled resistance and a rallying point for young Nigerians seeking a new political order built on accountability and justice.

“Nigeria is worth fighting for, and meaningful change is possible, no matter how difficult,” Olawepo-Hashim said.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for Sowore to reconnect with longtime comrades, as participants reflected on defining moments that shaped their lifelong commitment to democracy, civic courage and accountable leadership.

Olawepo-Hashim reiterated that silencing dissent through administrative or legal pressure sets a dangerous precedent, insisting that Nigeria’s democracy can only endure when criticism is protected rather than punished.

Vanguard News