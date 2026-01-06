Three Osun LG workers arrested over alleged stealing

… NLC kicks

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Three workers of local government in Osun State were on Monday arrested after stealing council properties at their respective council secretariats.

The workers were arrested in Boluwaduro and Egbedore local government council secretariats following the resumption of workers back to their duty posts.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on behalf of ALGON chairman, Abiodun Idowu, the Chairman of Irepodun Local Government, Barrister Adegoke Ogunsola said two persons were arrested in Boluwaduro council secretariat while one person was caught at Egbedore council secretariat.

His words, “as you already know that workers of NULGE extraction resumed work earlier today, two unfortunate incidents were recorded in Boluwaduro and Egbedore local government council secretariats.

“In Boluwaduro two persons were arrested while one person was arrested in Egbedore after forcing some offices opened and carried some documents and were arrested while trying to get away with it. They have been handed over to the police for necessary actions”.

However, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the State, Dr Christopher Arapasopo described the said arrest as an harassment of its members and threatened labour action if the situation is not halted.

Speaking at a programme in Osogbo after the said arrest, the NLC chairman berated the police for taking part in the said harassment and humiliation of the local government workers by some politicians.

“We have seen videos and pictures of our members being forced to kneel down. We condemn this conduct. We call on the police to release them. We declared our solidariry with our members. The police should stop being used by the APC on such illegal roles.

“ The APC is pushing to plunge Osun into crisis. They want to create mayhem. We will not help them to destroy our state. We will resist legally and lawfully. We are a pressure group.

“We warn the police not to harass our people. We will not tolerate ongoing harassment of our people at the local government level. The governor has done so much for labour and for Osun people”, he said.