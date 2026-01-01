Suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Nasarawa community, kill four, injure over 45

Armed herdsman

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

LAFIA — No fewer than four persons were reportedly killed and more than 45 others injured following an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Akunza-Ashigye community near Assakio, in Lafia East Development Area of Lafia Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

An eyewitness and resident of Akunza-Ashigye, Mr. Jonathan Adamu, who spoke with journalists on the phone, confirmed the attack, describing it as violent and sudden.

According to Adamu, the incident may be connected to a lingering and unresolved crisis between Fulani herdsmen and the host community, which reportedly claimed lives on both sides in 2024.

He further alleged that the attack could have been triggered by a recent incident in which two Fulani herdsmen returning from a cattle market in Lafia on a motorcycle were ambushed near a bridge after Akunza-Ashigye community, resulting in the death of one of them.

“The Fulani man reportedly identified one of the attackers by his dreadlocks and concluded that the assailants were from Akunza-Ashigye community. That may have led to the retaliatory attack carried out last night,” the source said.

Confirming the incident, the Nasarawa State Police Command, through its spokesperson, SP Raham Nansel, said three deaths had so far been officially recorded.

“I can confirm that two men died on the spot, while another later died at the hospital,” Nansel said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police had ordered massive deployment of security personnel to the area to restore calm and prevent further violence.

The police assured residents that efforts were being intensified to apprehend those responsible for the attack and to forestall any reprisal.