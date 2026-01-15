Sokoto Govt debunks banditry claims, confirms Tidibale community safe

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has dismissed as misleading a viral video claiming that residents of Tidibale village in Isa Local Government Area were forced to flee due to bandit attacks.

Clarifying the situation, the government stated that while the individuals in the video are indeed residents of Tidibale, they were not displaced by any banditry. Their temporary relocation was a precautionary measure taken by the Isa Local Government Council following a rumour of a possible bandit threat.

The Isa Local Government councillor, Hon. Dayyabu Sani, promptly reported the alleged threat to the Chairman, Alhaji Sherifu Kamarawa, who directed that residents be temporarily moved to the Local Government headquarters as a safety measure.

The state government confirmed that the affected residents have safely returned to their homes in Tidibale. Security agencies have also intensified patrols in the area to prevent any potential criminal activity.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen rural security, the Sokoto State Government has approved the establishment of a Forward Operations Base (FOB) in Tidibale to complement existing security formations in Isa Local Government Area.

The government reassured citizens of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, working closely with conventional security forces, the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, and recognised vigilante groups.

It further cautioned against politicising security matters and urged the public to cooperate with security agencies, including reporting informants who assist criminal elements. Citizens were also advised to avoid spreading unverified rumours, especially on sensitive security issues, to prevent unnecessary panic.