LASG impound bullion van, arrest driver for driving against traffic

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS – The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, on Tuesday apprehended a bullion van driver, Daniel Ikede, for driving against traffic at Chevron on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Giwa, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, emphasized the importance of strict adherence to traffic laws as part of efforts to ensure the safety of all road users.

The driver was arrested and the van impounded during an on-site inspection of planned rehabilitation works along the corridor. Giwa condemned driving against traffic, describing it as a major cause of accidents that claim innocent lives daily.

He expressed concern over the recklessness, questioning why some drivers feel they are above the law, including the bullion van driver who appeared to think he was exempt from traffic regulations.

“Even though traffic was free-flowing at the time, the driver still chose to go against traffic. Driving the wrong way on a Lagos Expressway is unacceptable,” Giwa said.

He urged all motorists to exercise caution on the roads, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility. The driver is expected to face legal consequences for the violation.