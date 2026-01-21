Sanusi appeals to Gov Yusuf to sign death warrants of convicted murderers

Sanus Lamido

By Bashir Bello

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has appealed to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to sign the death warrant of convicted murderers, insisting that enforcement of capital punishment would serve as a deterrent to future crimes.

The monarch made the call while reacting to the Saturday’s gruesome killing of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar and her six children in the state.

Sanusi also called for the speedy trial of the suspects arrested in connection with the brutal attack, stressing that once convicted, the Governor should not hesitate to authorize their execution.

He condemned the brutal attack as barbaric and senseless, describing the act as a tragic reflection of society’s failure to enforce capital punishment and justice.

According to him, “We expressed condolences to the deceased husband, family and the state in general.

“If a country continues to condone a person killing another without justice, and the perpetrators go scot-free, then the act would continue.

“What is happening in this country where you find a person who commits murder, and pleads guilty before the court, he would be convicted for murder or sentenced to death by hanging, and the execution would not be carried out, because the governor has not signed the death sentence (execution warrant).

“There is a need for the leaders to know that when someone commits murder, it is forbidden to pardon that person out of pity since he didn’t have pity on his victim. For that, there is no reason to pity or pardon such a person.

“In this country, they have stopped executing people who commit murder. In some cases, the murderers are pardoned and forgiven.

“Nobody has the liberty to pardon a murderer because it’s not his right, it’s only the right of the family and God to pardon the person, but you will hear that such convicts are granted the prerogative of mercy to the murderers.

“If it is the government that is offended or someone steals money, that is something different entirely, but not in murder cases.

“So in this kind of situation, there is no way out but to go back to apply the principle of justice, which says that those who killed another should also be killed.

“If someone knows that if he kills another, he would be killed, it would serve as a deterrent.

“We commended the police for the swift arrest of the suspects, and we hope that they will be charged in court as the chief judge would order a speedy trial.

“If the court delivers the judgment, we hope the governor will speedily sign the death warrant. This would serve as a deterrent to others.

“The killing is barbaric and senseless,” Emir Sanusi, however, stated.

In a related development, the Kano State Government has vowed to curtail the perpetration of heinous crimes across the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security, AVM Ibrahim Umaru (Retd), stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the residence of the spouse whose wife and six children were gruesomely murdered by suspected killers at their Chiranci quarters residence in Kumbotso Local Government area.

In a statement by the Ministry’s Director, Public Relations and Enlightenment, Muhd Dahir Idris, the Commissioner expressed shock over the manner in which the victims were mercilessly murdered and assured that the government would not fold its arms, allowing such heinous crimes in our society.

He further commended the swift response by the Kano State Police Command and other security agencies in arresting the suspected assailants.

AVM Ibrahim Umaru reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Alh Abba Kabir Yusuf to equip the security agencies and the newly established Neighborhood Watch to enable them to tackle security challenges and ensure the adequate security of lives and properties of citizens.

On the causes of such cruelty among youths, the Commissioner identified drug addiction and unemployment as some of the factors responsible and declared that the Government, in collaboration with NDLEA, will tackle the menace for the safety of lives and properties of the people.

He then emphasized the need for parents and communities to complement government efforts in that direction.

AVM Ibrahim Umaru further presented bags of Rice, cartons of Spaghetti and pasta, as well as one million naira in cash, to the family of the victims as temporary relief.

Vanguard News