Saka agrees new long-term deal with Arsenal

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bukayo Saka has agreed to a new long-term contract with Arsenal, a new deal that will see the 24-year-old become one of the club’s highest-paid players.

This comes in the wake of Arsenal’s decision to tie several players down to new contracts in recent months, with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly also committing their futures to the club.

Saka, whose previous contract was due to expire in June 2027, is finalising a new and improved deal until 2031.

The England international has become an integral player for his boyhood club under Mikel Arteta, playing more minutes than any other Arsenal player since the manager’s appointment in 2019.

In total, he has made 290 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 77 goals, including seven in 27 games in all competitions this season.

Saka has made crucial contributions to Arsenal’s title challenges in recent seasons, most notably in 2023/24, when he contributed 20 goals and 14 assists in all competitions as the Gunners finished two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League. Last season, he produced 12 goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances, despite being sidelined for three months with a hamstring injury that required surgery in December 2024.

Bukayo Saka has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 27 appearances this season.