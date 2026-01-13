Royal council describes late Akran as visionary leader, symbol of unity

The King Akran Royal Council in Badagry on Tuesday described the late Aholu Menu Toyi 1, Akran of Badagry, as a custodian of rich cultural heritage and a symbol of unity for the people of Badagry.

Secretary of the council, Chief Emmanuel Hunkanlin, made this known in a statement, following the official announcement of the King’s death.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Akran passed away on Monday.

The council described the late traditional ruler as an exemplary leader who always worked for unity, peace and progress of the kingdom.

“Akran was a visionary leader, a custodian of our rich cultural heritage, and a symbol of unity for the people of Badagry.

“During his reign, he worked tirelessly to promote peace, progress, and development in our beloved kingdom.

“May his soul rest in peace. Further details regarding the funeral arrangements will be provided soon,” he said.

Vanguard News