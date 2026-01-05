Rooney slams Man United squad quality after recent struggles

Rooney

By Emmanuel Okogba

Wayne Rooney has delivered a blunt verdict on Manchester United’s current squad, insisting the team is far from the level required to compete for a top‑four finish in the Premier League.

Reflecting on United’s recent performances against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rooney said he was alarmed by the lack of ambition shown at Old Trafford. “I felt like I was watching a promoted team go to Old Trafford to try and get a point,” he told BBC’s Match of the Day. “That’s how Manchester United are playing at home, which is very concerning.”

The former United captain criticized the defensive approach adopted in those matches, highlighting the use of five defenders and two holding midfielders in front of the home crowd. “The squad’s not good enough, and it was hard to watch,” Rooney said. “No matter what kind of squad you have, that’s not acceptable. Fans want to see flair, energy, and attacking football.”

Rooney argued that while some players at the club want to play on the front foot, the team is being held back by a cautious setup. “They’re playing with a handbrake on,” he noted. “I just think a lot of the players are not good enough to be competing for the top four.”

Manchester United currently sit sixth on the table with 31 points from 20 games. Their next game is an away trip to Burnley.

Vanguard had earlier reported that club, Ruben Amorim was sacked on Tuesday after spending 14 months in charge