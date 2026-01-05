Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim

Manchester United’s Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim gestures during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 4, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

By Enitan Abdultawab

Ruben Amorim has been sacked as Manchester United manager 14 months after arriving at Old Trafford, the club announced on Monday.

The decision was taken early Monday following what sources describe as an irreparable breakdown in internal relations.

In a statement, the club said, “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”

Sports journalist David Oistein reports that United’s leadership, led by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, agreed to terminate Amorim’s tenure after mounting tensions behind the scenes.

Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, who currently works as the club’s Under-18s coach, is expected to step in as interim manager. His first assignment would be Wednesday night’s away fixture against Burnley, with the club planning to delay a permanent appointment until the summer.

Amorim’s exit comes on the heels of a turbulent weekend that saw him clash with the media before and after Sunday’s draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

In his pre-match press conference, the Portuguese coach cut a frustrated figure, declining to address questions about transfers and whether he had been asked to modify his tactical philosophy. Since arriving at Old Trafford last year, Amorim had faced criticism over what some perceived as a rigid approach on the pitch.

Following the Leeds match, Amorim further fuelled speculation by stressing that he joined United to work as a manager, not merely a head coach. He also cast doubt on his long-term future, repeatedly suggesting that a separation could occur once his contract ran its course.

Reports in recent weeks had pointed to growing strain between Amorim and Jason Wilcox, with the former Sporting CP boss said to be dissatisfied over unfulfilled transfer assurances. Those tensions are believed to have played a key role in the club’s final decision.

Despite the upheaval, United remain firmly in the race for European qualification. They currently sit sixth in the Premier League, level on points with Chelsea in fifth and just three behind fourth-placed Liverpool.